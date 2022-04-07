Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team busts making headlines

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, or “SOCET,” has been hard at work lately making a slew of big arrests.

The group is working to prevent people from victimizing children online.

The task force has been working in Southern Oregon for the last year and a half

It’s made up of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford police, Grants pass police and Homeland Security. The Jackson and Josephine County District Attorney’s Offices, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office are also involved.

Just this week, the team made five arrests during one bust. Police said all of the suspects attempted to meet children for sex in Jackson County. The suspects spanned in age from 35 to 72 years old and traveled, in some cases for hours, throughout Oregon and Northern California.

Several digital devices were seized in the undercover operation. One even revealed a suspect allegedly trading nearly 400 child pornography videos.

Detectives said these cases could take the team months to years to investigate.

With these crimes making headlines locally, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Jackson County is reminding you how to keep your children safe online. The CAC provides services to children under 18 who have experienced abuse or witnessed violent crimes.

Executive Director Tammi Pitzen said it’s a good idea to talk with your kids about potential dangers online. She recommends if children have social media platforms they go by the age guidelines given. She said if your child hasn’t seen someone in person, they should not be following them on social media. Pitzen said it’s also important for you to have access to all of their accounts and monitor them regularly.

If you want to learn more, visit http://www.cacjc.org