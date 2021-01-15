Home
Southern Oregon community colleges, like most of state, seeing decreasing enrollment

MEDFORD, Ore. —Higher education has taken a hit statewide, here in Oregon community colleges have been hit especially hard though, as the community college  student population has dropped 23%.

Here in the Rogue Valley the trend is also seen at community colleges.

Rogue Community College says they have seen a 26% decrease in enrollment in the fall term and says the same is looking likely for the winter.

RCC President, Cathy Kemper-Pelle says they are seeing the greatest student decline in enrollment from part time students.

“We are seeing high school graduates not going directly to college during covid, we’re seeing adult enrollments significantly down,” says Kemper-Pelle.

Klamath Community College says from last year they have lost about 200 students enrolled in their academic programs.

 

 

