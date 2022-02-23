Southern Oregon company operated helicopter that crashed in Hawaii

KEKAHA, Hawaii – Four people died after a helicopter owned by a Southern Oregon company crashed in Hawaii.

NBC News reports the crash happened Tuesday morning near the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai. None of the four crew members on board survived.

The helicopter was reportedly owned by the Croman Corporation, a White City, Oregon, company that provides helicopters and crews to government entities.

Brian Beattie with the Croman Corporation said the crewmembers who died were not from Southern Oregon.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Sikorsky S-61N and said it was investigating the cause of the crash.