Southern Oregon Fires – What You Need To Know

MEDFORD, Ore.– Smoke is reaching unhealthy levels for the Rogue Valley and dozens of fires are currently being fought by thousands of firefighters. With so much going on and so many different fires to keep track of we’re going to give an updated break down of where the most pressing fires are at and what evacuation notices are in place.
JACKSON COUNTY
Hendrix Fire – Under unified command with the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry. Located about nine miles southwest of Ashland on Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and private land.
Due to this fire the Pacific Crest Trail is closed from where the National Forest Road No.40S01 (Observation Gap) to the Grouse Gap Shelter. There is a reroute and more information here.
- 947 acres with 15% containment
- Caused by lighting
- 467 personnel
- Estimated containment: 07/31/18
Evacuations: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office evacuation notices for 35 addresses near Hells Peak, southeast of Ruch are still in effect.
The following evacuation zones are as follows:
Level 3 “GO”: Little Applegate Road to Wagner Creek Road, bordered by USFS roads 2040 on the north and 20 on the south. This zone affects two addresses: 16001 Wagner Creek Road and 23000 Little Applegate Road (Wrangle Campground).
Level 2 “BE SET”: The Dog Fork community, from Little Applegate Road to west of Yale Creek Road. This zone contains 31 addresses: 3975 to 4075 Dog Fork Road, and 3812 to 6969 Yale Creek Road.
Level 2 “BE SET”: Wagner Creek Road south of Wagner Gap to USFS road 20. This zone contains two addresses: 3434 McDonald Creek Road and 16099 Wagner Creek Road.
Sugar Pine Fire – Located near Prospect, Oregon. Consists of approximately 20 fires being managed by NW Incident Management Team #3. There are 8-10 fires west of Hwy 62 and 5-8 fires east of Hwy 62. Hwy 62 itself is not threatened in this area at this time.
- 326 acres as of 07/21/18
- Caused by lighting
- 543 personnel
- 2 injuries – One firefighter with heat-related illness was transported to the hospital in Medford and later released back to fire camp. One firefighter had minor facial abrasions from a fall was treated and released back to work.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
Garner Complex – A collection of fires that started up after the lighting storms on Sunday, July 15. Taylor Creek Fire, while based in Jackson County is a part of the Garner Complex. Three of the fires – Spencer Fires, King Mountain Fire, and Swamp Fire – have been lined, plumbed and are in mop-up. The Pleasant Fire and Ditch Cr. Fire are still having control lines completed.
The Grave Creek and Taylor Fire are still providing the hardest to contain.
- 7,949 acres with 10% containment as of 07/22/18
- 1,834 personnel
- $6.3 million estimated cost
- Estimated containment 08/07/18
Evacuations:
Level 3 “GO”: Limpy Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, West Picket Road. Grave Creek Road north of intersection with Ditch Cr. Road.
Level 2 “BE SET”: Pickett Road and all cross roads. Dutcher Creek Road and all secondary roads. Pleasant Creek Road both Level 2 and 3.
Level 1 “BE READY”: Riverbank Road.
A Red Cross Shelter is set up at the Grants Pass High School at 830 NE 9th Street in Grants Pass – 541-474-5710.
SISKIYOU COUNTY
Natchez Fire – The Northwest Incident Management Team 10 is in charge of the management of the Natchez, Poker, Klondike, and Granite Fires all compiled at the Natchez Fire. Natchez and Klondike Fires command will be transferred to the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 3 on Monday, July 23.
- 6,078 acres at 0% containment as of 07/22/18
- 330 personnel
- Caused by lightning
Evacuations: Josephine County Sheriff’s Office have issued a Level 2 “BE SET” evacuation for the residents of Oak Flats near Selma, OR. More information here.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
South Umpqua Complex – There is currently seven fires with the highest priority being dealt with, while smaller smokes are also being investigated and addressed. Firefighters are making progress on the Miles Fire in areas that have been threatening private residences.
- 3,469 acres at 10% containment as of 07/22/18
- 964 personnel
- Caused by lighting
Evacuations: Level 2 “BE SET” for addresses between 1642 – 3200 (Flats Ranch) Tison Road.
Sheriff’s offices ask that people sign up with Citizen Alert in their area to get updates and texts about any changes in fires and evacuation notices. To learn more about how to sign up, view our recent Citizen Alert story here.
Smoke will continue to be unhealthy for sensitive groups and most people in general for the next couple days. To get more information on smoke forecasts visit this website.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.