Southern Oregon flyovers announced

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Times have been announced for a planned Air National Guard flyover of parts of Southern Oregon to honor healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing, people in the following locations can expect to see an F-15 fly over them on May 15, 2020:

  • 10:05 am Asante Ashland Community Hospital
  • 10:07 am Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • 10:09 am Providence Medford Medical Center
  • 10:25 am Bay Area Hospital
  • 10:28 am Coquille Valley Hospital
  • 10:31 am Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
  • 10:39 am Curry General Hospital

Plans for a flyover of Grants Pass and Roseburg are in the works, according to the 173rd Fighter Wing.

