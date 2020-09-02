Southern Oregon Golf Championships underway

MEDFORD, Ore.– Today is the first day of competition, as golfers begin the qualifying rounds at the Southern Oregon Golf Championships.
The SOGC is making its 91st appearance at the at the Rogue Valley Country Club, and due to coronavirus the number of competitors shrank from its usual 416 to just over 300.
The club says it’s taking unprecedented measures to keep the tournament in line with Oregon health guidelines.
“We’ve eliminated some of the cart usage for juniors and senior division, we’re not allowing spectators this year. That was a touchy one, if you will. That was a big part of this tournament,” says Tracy Snyder, Head Golf Pro at the country club.
Snyder says without the possibility of spectators, the club is doing some things differently; one of those is virtual following.
The golf genius app can be downloaded and used to follow leaderboards, tee times, and announcements throughout the week.
