Southern Oregon Historical Society holds logo design contest

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Historical Society is offering a $1,500 prize for designing a winning new logo.

SOHS issued the following press release on Thursday, January 13, 2022:

“The times, they are a changing”—and the Southern Oregon Historical Society is changing with the times! We need a new logo to reflect the new SOHS, and you are invited to create one for us.

Because of the broad public that we serve—members, volunteers, community individuals and organizations, school children, visitors, and guests from all over—we are making this a contest with a $1,500 prize for the creator of the entry we select.

We want our new logo to reflect who we have been, who we are, and who we will be. We’re both live and virtual. We are moving forward with both a downtown Medford Event Center, and a new Museum. The latter—along with our SOHS Library and Archives—will showcase our 2- and 3-dimensional collection of over a million artifacts, the second largest in Oregon. And of course, SOHS Hanley Farm, our 150-year-old “living history” property, continues to expand its offerings of programs, events, and rental opportunities.

You can learn more about SOHS on our existing website: https://www.sohs.org. Also be sure to check out the beta version of our new website: https://sohs.projectahost.com/#.

Logo design entries will be evaluated by a panel of graphic designers based on style, relevance, and multi-functionality. The top three selections will be forwarded to the SOHS Board of Trustees for a final selection. Each entry should include a one-paragraph statement describing the meaning of the design or the thought process behind it.

Entries should be submitted to [email protected] in PDF format (minimum 300 dpi, 600 dpi preferred) by 5pm on Monday, February 28. The winner will be notified by the end of March. Contest rules and details: https://sohs.org/sites/default/files/sohs_files/Logo%20Design%20Contest-Website%20%26%20Contest%20Rules%20Form-Final.pdf

SOHS will assume ownership of the winning entry and retain all rights to its use. SOHS will reserve the right to modify the selected design for purposes of clarity and resolution and to adapt the design as needed based on context, surface, and application. SOHS will acknowledge the logo design contest winner in a press release, in our e-newsletter, and on social media. SOHS also reserves the right not to use any winning entry; and, if no entry meets SOHS approval, the Society reserves the right not to declare a contest winner.

We look forward to your creativity. And, if you are the winner, we look forward to having your design be the “trademark” of SOHS for years to come!