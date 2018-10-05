Southern Oregon holds only gubernatorial debate outside of Portland

Medford, Ore. – In Thursday night’s only southern Oregon gubernatorial debate, the candidates – Governor Kate Brown and State Representative Knute Buehler – discussed a wide variety of topics ranging from the wildfires in southern Oregon to the health and wellness of the citizens of the state.
This is their second out of three debates, and the only one outside of Portland.
“This was more focused on rural, southern Oregon with important issues such as the devastating wildfires we’ve seen and more questions about our classroom funding crisis, where not enough dollars are getting into the classroom for kids and learning,” Representative Knute Buehler said. “Those are important topics that all Oregonians need to pay attention to.”
On one side you have incumbent Governor Kate Brown who was appointed to the position in 2015. She won a special gubernatorial election in 2016 is now running for a third term, and her first full term as governor.
On the other side, Republican State Representative Knute Buehler was born in Roseburg and now lives in Bend. He’s represented District 54 since 2015.
During the debate each candidate was given a chance to address topics that weigh heavy specifically on the minds of southern Oregonians. These topics included gun laws, wildfires and Oregon as a sanctuary state.
“I think it’s really important with what’s happening at a national level, Oregonians elect a governor that’s going to say what she does and does what she says,” Governor Kate Brown said. “I’m already confused with what my opponent says his views are on ballot measure 105.”
“I think the strength of this country is its immigrant population that comes here with new ideas, its a wonderful thing we need to encourage and add clarity to where there is confusion right now,” Buehler said. “Governor Brown made a lot of claims that just aren’t true.”
Both candidates were in high spirits after tonight’s debate, and they were looking forward to the next steps for their respective campaigns.
“It’s very important to me to travel the state, meeting people from all walks of life to listen to learn their fears, desires and dreams,” Buehler said. “We will continue to do that right up until November 6th.”
“I know first hand that every vote makes a difference and I believe that every voice should be heard,” Brown said. “So we’re talking to Oregonians across the state, and we’re continuing to hold meetings and encourage people to vote this election cycle.”
The next gubernatorial debate will be held in Portland by the NBC affliate KGW and the Oregonian on October 9th at 7pm.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.