Southern Oregon Home Show preps for kickoff

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The 2019 Southern Oregon Home show kicks off Friday.
Now in its 37th year, the home show includes a little something for everyone whether you’re building, remodeling, landscaping or decorating.
This year’s event boasts over 200 home improvement and landscaping exhibits.
It’s all taking place at the Jackson County Expo. Doors open Friday at 10 a.m., and the first two hours are free. After that it will be $5 (cash only) through the weekend. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.