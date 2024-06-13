Southern Oregon hosting three community wildfire risk reduction open houses

SALEM, Ore. – The state of Oregon is hosting four more open houses on its new community wildfire risk reduction programs, three of which are taking place in southern Oregon.

This follows two completed sessions in the central and northeastern parts of the state.

The open houses are intended to inform communities across the state about new defensible space and home hardening standards. Folks will also have a chance to learn more about the draft wildfire hazard map.

Per SB 762, ODF was required to develop and maintain a statewide map of wildfire risk. In collaboration with OSU, the first version was completed in June of 2022. However following public concerns, it was rescinded in August of that same year sending ODF and OSU back to the drawing board.

Then in 2023, SB 80 passed in the Oregon legislature which made several changes to the map, including changing the appeal and notification requirements, swapping the name ‘risk’ for ‘hazard,’ as well as reducing the number of hazard classes from five to three.

Community members are invited to attend the open houses, which are scheduled in Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties starting Monday.

The resource-fair style open houses will include presentations and introductions by several representatives from OSU, ODF, the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the Department of Consumer and Business Services, and the Wildfire Programs Advisory Council.

To learn more, visit the Oregon Department of Forestry’s wildfire hazard webpage.

Meetings will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the following dates:

Central Point – June 17 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds (Mace Building)

Grants Pass – June 20 at Grants Pass High School

Klamath Falls – June 24 at the Klamath County Event Center (Hall #2)

The Dalles – July 1 at the Oregon Military Department Armory

