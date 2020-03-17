Southern Oregon Human Society closing

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Humane Society is temporarily closing their doors during the coronavirus outbreak.
On March 17, SoHumane said they’re shutting down operations at the end of the business day. They did not say when they may reopen.
SoHumane added that all events, including volunteer orientation, will be canceled until April 16.
“This precaution is being taken in response to the recommendation of public health officials and Governor Kate Brown to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people,” SoHumane said.
For more information, visit http://www.sohumane.org