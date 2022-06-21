Southern Oregon Lavender Trail starts Friday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The smell of lavender will fill the air this week. The Southern Oregon Lavender Trail will hit six different lavender farms.

It’s a chance to walk through the fields of purple, pick flowers, and enjoy everything the flower has to offer.

This is an annual summertime festival and many area farms are hosting special events like live music, demonstrations, crafts, and more.

Participating farms include Dos Mariposas Vineyard and Lavender Farm, English Lavender Farm, Goodwin Creek Gardens, Lavender Ally, Lavender Fields Forever, and Murphy Creek Lavender.

The festival runs from June 24 through the 26 and again from June 15 through the 17.

For more information, visit http://www.southernoregonlavendertrail.com/