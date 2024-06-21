Southern Oregon Lavender Trail this weekend

Normally Southern Oregon is known for its lush vineyards but it’s time to give a nod to another crop. “Lavender” is a pretty flower with a ton of uses as well.

If you’re intrigued the Lavender trail is something to check out. Seven farms across the Rogue Valley are joining forces this Friday through Sunday, June 21 to 23, 2024, to bring you the best smelling flowers and entertainment.

Sue Owen, Owner of The English Lavender Farm said, “We’ve come together to celebrate all things lavender. So most of the farms will be offering things like you-pick lavender if the lavender is ready. Some may be offering classes or demonstrations of essential oil distillation, for example.”

Depending on the farm you visit, there will also be live music and food vendors.

You can get the full rundown at Southern Oregon Lavender trail.com.

If you miss it this weekend, the trail will return July 12 through 14, 2024.

