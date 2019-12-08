Southern Oregon Toy Run storms through Jackson County

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Hundreds of motorcyclists brought some early holiday cheer to Central Point Saturday for the 39th annual Southern Oregon Toy Run.
“Every year it just amazes me,” said Mark Lamensdorf of Star Body Works. “We can have rain, snow, you name it, but everybody shows up.”
ThunderStruck Custom Bikes and Star Body Works worked together to help put on this year’s event.
“There’s always somebody out there that needs something, we help a lot of individuals,” said Mark Daley with ThunderStruck Custom Bikes.
“In the valley, there are so much needs here and what’s important to Mark Daley and myself is that the stuff stays here local,” said Lamensdolf. “Help these local families in southern Oregon!”
With every toy donated and every monetary donation, it goes a long way.
“We give money to Asante, we give money to the NICU unit,” said Daley. “We give money to the Boys & Girls Club as well to help them out through the holidays.”
With more than 600 bikers and even a dog participating in this year’s event, they said they do it for the kids.
“Everybody comes together and pulls as one this day,” said Daley. “I don’t care if you have a difference, part of a different club, difference with somebody, everybody plays as one today and I really like that feeling.”
“It’s just the excitement of the event, it’s hard to explain in case you’ve been doing it,” said Lamensdorf.
Daley said they raised more than $20,000 last year. They’re hoping to match or pass that number.
The event is expected to return next year for its 40th celebration.
