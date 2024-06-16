Southern Oregon University holds 98th commencement ceremony and RCC holds their commencement

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University held its ninety-eighth commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

Graduates made their way across the stage at Raider Stadium in Ashland to the cheers of their friends and families.

The ceremony was unprecedented, not only for the graduates, who’s high school commencements were wrecked by the pandemic…

But also for the first-of-its-kind honorary doctorate degree given to Sidney DeBour, founder of Lithia Motors, who spoke to the graduates.

“It’s easy to exercise your strength,” said DeBoer. “…but it’s so important to exercise your weakness. Because then you’re more lovable and you care more for others.”

More than a thousand graduates received their degrees at Saturday’s commencement.

Meanwhile in Grants Pass, Rogue Community College held their graduation ceremony at the Redwood Campus in Grants Pass. It featured music, speakers and the graduation for the class of 2024 who worked hard for this moment.

Congratulations to the class of 2024!

