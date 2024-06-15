Southern Oregon University Honors College honors graduates

Posted by Kade Stirling June 14, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore. – In preparation for the full ceremony on Saturday, Southern Oregon University Honors graduates gathered Friday morning to celebrate and receive their stoles.

SOU’s Honors College held a ceremony in the Rogue River Room of the Stevenson Union building.

Scholars were joined by professors and family members to celebrate and reflect on the four years they spent together.

Stoles were handed out following remarks from graduates about the journey they’re about to complete.

It feels so incredible,” said Honors graduate, Alicia Gerrity.

I feel a little speechless, especially hearing everyone’s phenomenal next steps. I feel really honored to be surrounded in the same room with them. 

SOU’s Honors college scholars become life-long learners through service and leadership projects on top of a rigorous curriculum.

