Southern Oregon University picks new president

ASHLAND, Ore. – The new president of Southern Oregon University has been chosen.

Over the past few weeks, five presidential candidate finalists visited the Ashland campus. The finalists, in order of their visits, were Chris Gilmer, Brock Tessman, Dr. Curtis Bridgeman, Dr. Junius Gonzales, and Dr. Rick Bailey, Jr.

On November 9, it was announced Bailey had been chosen to serve as SOU’s president by a unanimous vote by the SOU Board of Trustees.

According to SOU, Bailey previously served as president of Northern New Mexico College in Espanola following a 24-year-career in the U.S. Air Force.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rick Bailey as the next president of SOU,” said Daniel Santos, chair of the SOU board and of the Presidential Search Committee. “Following our nationwide search, and out of a deep pool of competitive applicants, Dr. Bailey’s interactions with the SOU community as well as his range of leadership, service and accomplishments across sectors is nothing short of remarkable.”

Bailey will take over the position from Dr. Linda Schott, who is retiring in December.

His presidency will begin on January 15.

For more information about the announcement, visit https://news.sou.edu/2021/11/richard-j-bailey-jr-named-president-of-southern-oregon-university/