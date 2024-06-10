Southern Oregon VegFest celebrates creativity and veggies

PHOENIX, Ore. – A vegetarian and vegan festival brought community members together to showcase the talent and creativity of the Rogue Valley.

The 2nd Annual Southern Oregon VegFest welcomed visitors to Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary from 11 to 3:30 on Sunday, June 9th.

The family-friendly event was free and open to the public, and very well attended.

The Phoenix farm houses abused, abandoned, and neglected farm animals rescued by the non-profit.

In addition to craft vendors and food trucks, items donated by local businesses were raffled off throughout the day to raise funds for TOFS.

“Currently we are trying to raise funds to complete our hospital.” says Hadassah Dejack-Reynolds, executive director of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.

We have a small hospital here so we can provide medical care for our animals. Also any funds we raise that go above and beyond that go towards the care of the animals that call this place home.

Dozens of VegFests are held around the world every year, including here in Oregon.

The Hiatus of Portland’s festival brought on by the pandemic, and growing interest in vegan and vegetarian foods in Southern Oregon prompted TOFS founders to start one of their own.

