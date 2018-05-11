Southern Oregon Women attend leadership conference

Ashland, Ore. – Today women from all over Southern Oregon gathered at Ashland Hills Hotel to attend the Women’s Leadership Conference.
This is the sixth time that this conference has been held. The purpose is to encourage women to become leaders in their workplace, communities and even their homes.
Today, the attendees of all ages heard from a keynote speaker, then formed breakout sessions led by regional leaders about today’s theme, leadership in action.
President Rhonda Klug said this conference and organization gives women a way to grow in their strength.
“Learn new tools that they can take back to their jobs, their home life whatever it is they’re doing, you can be a leader as a stay at home mom, it really just depends on what you’re here for. But this really provides the necessary tools to achieve that,” she said.
Women of the conference were encouraged to use their voice and share their stories. The organization holds micro events throughout the year to continue helping women grow.
If you want to find out ways you can get involved you can go to their website, www.womensleadershipconference.net, for more information.