Southern Oregon’s missing children

Medford, Ore. – There are dozens of kids still missing in Oregon.
To raise awareness ahead of National Missing Children’s Day on May 25, NBC5 News has compiled a list of kids who have gone missing in our area.
If you have any information about these missing children, call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)
The following information is courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:
Samuel Boehlke, Crater LakeBoth photos shown are of Samuel. He was last seen in the Crater Lake National Park on October 14, 2006 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Samuel has a mole under his right ear and a mole on the left side of his throat. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black and green striped shirt, cargo pants, red suede shoes, and a blue winter coat.
Rebecca Childress, Brookings
Rebecca was last seen on January 19, 2017. She may travel to California or Texas.
Annalycia Cruz, ChiloquinAnnalycia’s photo is shown age-progressed to 19 years. She has been missing from the Chiloquin, Oregon area since July 9, 1994 and is missing under unknown circumstances. Annalycia has a red birthmark on the nape of her neck. She was last known to be wearing blue bib overalls, a light blue short sleeve shirt and a blue and yellow shirt, and white socks.
Hailee Dileonardo, Klamath FallsBoth photos shown are of Hailee. She may still be in the local area or she may travel to Texas or California. Hailee has her cartilage pierced on both ears and has a “bubbled” scar on her right knee.
Derrick’s photo is shown age-progressed to 18 years. He became separated from his father and grandfather while they were looking for a Christmas tree in the Rocky Point area of the Winema National Forest in Klamath County, Oregon on December 5, 1998. He has a scar from a dog bite on his chin, between the nostrils and under the nose.
Christie Farni, MedfordChristie is shown age progressed to 40 years. She was last seen on December 14, 1978 and is missing under suspicious circumstances. She has pierced ears and a burn scar on her chest.
Thomas Gibson, GlendaleThomas’ photo is shown age-progressed to 24 years. He was last seen in the front yard of his home at approximately 11:30 a.m. He was wearing a purple sweatshirt, grey pants, and black and white checkered tennis shoes. He has a gap between his teeth.
William Gunn, Klamath FallsWilliam’s photo is shown age-progressed to 41 years. He uses the nickname Billy. He was last seen when he was dropped off at a friend’s home. There was no one at the friend’s home and William has not been seen since. He has a half-moon shaped scar on forehead. Foul play is suspected.
Michael Jensen, BendMichael was last seen on October 13, 2016. He may still be in the Bend, Oregon area.
Cindy King, Grants PassCindy’s photo is shown age-progressed to 52 years. She was last seen on July 19, 1977. When she was last seen, she was wearing a retainer. Cindy’s ears are pierced. She has a small scar near her right temple.
James Monti, Klamath FallsJames was last seen on March 8, 1995.
Edward Nye, ProspectEdward’s photo is shown age-progressed to 48 years. He was last seen while camping with a church group. Edward went off by himself to go fishing and has not been heard from since. He was last seen wearing brown jeans, a yellow shirt, and tennis shoes.
Brandon Purdue, MedfordBoth photos shown are of Brandon. He was last seen at his home on the evening of June 13, 2008. Brandon may be traveling in a red 1998 Honda Civic two-door coupe with Oregon license plates XVB615. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Brandon may be in need of medical attention.
Jay Pringle, MedfordJay’s photo is shown age-progressed to 55 years. He was last seen on April 19, 1977, in Gardena, California; however, prior to the missing date he resided in Medford, Oregon. He has scars above his left eye, on his left elbow, on his left calf, and on his knees.
Tera Smith, Redding, CATera’s photo is shown age-progressed to 23 years. She was last seen leaving her residence to go jogging between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. She was wearing a sports top, shorts, and tennis shoes. She may have been seen with a white male companion, driving a 1976 dark blue Ford full size fleetside pick-up truck with mag wheels and a yellow tailgate.
Kattie Talbert, Klamath FallsKattie was last seen leaving a residence on May 1, 1998.
McKenzie Wallace, RoseburgBoth photos shown are of Mckenzie. She may travel to California. Mckenzie may use the alias last name Gray.
Isaac Withers, Grants PassIsaac may still be in the local area or he may have traveled to Cave Junction, Oregon. His hair may be dyed a brighter blonde.