Southwest Airlines extends grounding of 737-Max planes

(NBC) – Southwest Airlines has decided to keep its fleet of Boeing 737-Max 8 jetliners grounded for two months beyond its original June deadline.
The airline will suspend all 737-max service until at least August 5th.
Southwest has 34 of the planes, more than any other airline.
It says passengers who’ve already booked flights will be contacted about changes.
Southwest has already canceled about 3,500 fights since max planes were grounded last month following two crashes overseas.
Boeing has been working on a software fix for the planes.