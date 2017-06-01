SpaceX scrubs ISS resupply mission

Cape Canaveral, Fla. – SpaceX is scheduled to launch its eleventh cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station at 2:55 p.m. PST Thursday.
The launch marks the first time a Dragon spacecraft will be reused and the 100th space launch from the historic Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39.
The Dragon capsule has been filled with nearly 6,000 pounds of critical supplies for the crew of the ISS.
SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
If all goes well following the scheduled launch, the ISS crew members will use a robotic arm to capture the Dragon capsule and attach it to the station on June 4.
The spacecraft will spend around a month attached to the ISS before it leaves the station and reenters the Earth’s atmosphere off the California coast.