Spain destroys illegal firearms

(NBC) – The Spanish Civil Guard destroyed more than 50,000 illegal firearms over the past year, as announced on July 9, the International Gun Destruction Day.
Since the operation started in 2013, more than 430,000 weapons have been destroyed in Spain.
The local initiative was inspired by a United Nations program to promote actions to eliminate firearms of illicit origin.
The weapons the Civil Guard destroys includes prohibited weapons, guns used in criminal activities, weapons manufactured illegally or weapons from gun holders who lose the right to own and use it.
The gun destruction campaign was initiated in 2001 by the United Nations to commend actions that have been taken to reduce gun violence, as well as to encourage greater commitment by governments to the responsible disposal of surplus small arms.