Special art show focuses on Almeda Fire

TALENT, Ore. – Dozens of artists will gather together this weekend to celebrate the future of a historic Talent building that was burned in the Almeda Fire.

On Saturday, April 30, over 40 artists are set to participate in the “Art of the Fire” art show at the burned-out Malmgren Garage at 111 Talent Avenue between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

One of the show’s organizers said many of the artists lost their homes, their art, and studios in the fire.

While money from sales will go directly to artists, there will be a special area where donated art will help fund the “Rebuild the Garage Project” to help reconstruct the 98-year-old Malmgren building.

The open-air event has a backup “rain day” on Saturday, May 7.