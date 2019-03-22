Special Counsel Robert Mueller ends investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – After 22 months in the making and causing deep political division around the country, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s much-anticipated Russia election interference report has been handed over to the Justice Department.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said, “Expectations are high. I think the American people are thirsty to find out what’s gone on.”
Mueller was appointed in May of 2017 by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether members of the Trump campaign were working with Russian officials.
Mueller’s investigation has already led to indictments of 34 people. Among them were six associates of President Trump, Including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, longtime political advisor Roger Stone and Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney.
Those public indictments were on charges ranging from bank and tax fraud to making false statements. So far, they do not allege coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.
It’s an investigation that has loomed over President Trump, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. “There is no collusion,” the president stated. “The entire thing has been a witch hunt.”
As for making it public, President Trump said, “Let it come out, let people see it.”
That is up to the president’s attorney general, William Barr. When asked about it during his confirmation hearing, Barr said, “I am going to make as much information available as I can, consistent with the rules and regulations”
Mueller’s work is ending, but likely starting another battle over when or how much of it will be seen. This is likely teeing up another battle as congressional Democrats are not ruling out subpoenas of the report, or even Mueller himself.