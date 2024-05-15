Special Districts Assoc. pays Josephine Co. Library District legal fees

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Special Districts Association of Oregon (SDAO) is paying over $14,000 in legal fees incurred in litigation with the Josephine County Board of Commissioners.

As NBC5 News reported previously, in December the board voted to allow resident Mike Pelfrey opt out of the library district after he claimed his property did not benefit from being in the district.

That meant Pelfrey no longer had to pay taxes to support library services.

At the time, the commissioners voted 2-1 to allow the opt out to move forward, which led to four other homeowners filing to opt out of the district.

Then the Josephine Community Library District Board of Directors contracted with the law firm Hornecker Cowling LLP to appeal the ruling. According to the library district, the decision to appeal was to preserve the integrity of the 2017 library district election as well as to receive judgement from a higher authority than the county commissioners.

More recently, the board of commissioners retracted their ruling that allowed Pelfrey to withdraw from the library district.

Supporters of the library district donated $1,695 to the Josephine County Library Foundation to go toward legal expenses, that’s in addition to the support from SDAO.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.