Special education teacher allegedly took girl from Klamath Falls to California for sex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A special education teacher who allegedly abused a girl in Klamath Falls and took her across state lines to California is now facing federal charges.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on November 16, 49-year-old Stockton resident Rodney Flucas was indicted on one count of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct.
According to the DOJ, Flucas moved along with numerous family members from Georgia to Klamath Falls in 2014. Once in Oregon, he allegedly started sexually abusing a 15-year-old. In 2015, Flucas moved to Stockton, California and took the then-16-year-old with him, allegedly to continue sexually abusing with the teen.
An indictment and criminal complaint show Flucas is a licensed teacher in Georgia, Oregon and for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. His California license was suspended in March of 2017.
If convicted, Flucas could spend a minimum of 10-years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The charges are only allegations; Flucas is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.