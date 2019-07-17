Speech calling Pres. Trump’s tweet “racist” causes controversy in House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The House of Representatives came to a halt in a dispute over whether part of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s floor speech should be stricken from the record.
An objection was raised by Republicans after Pelosi referred to President Trump’s tweets on Sunday as “racist.”
More than an hour passed in parliamentary deliberation before it was ruled that Pelosi’s words were indeed out of order based on a 1984 precedent.
But a motion to then strike the words from the record was rejected in a party-line vote.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said, “The words of the gentlewoman from California contain an accusation of racist behavior on the part of the president as memorialized in Deschler’s precedents Chapter 29, Section 65.6 characterizing an action as ‘racist’ is not in order. The chair relies on the precedent of May 15th 1984 and finds that the words should not be used in debate.”
Speaker Pelosi had earlier said on the floor that she cleared her remarks with the parliamentarian.