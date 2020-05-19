Sporting events could return to California soon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNTV) – Professional sporting events could return to California as early as next month.
California Governor Gavin Newsom says if coronavirus cases don’t spike, professional athletes may be able to get back to work in June.
The governor says the games would require modifications and will likely be held without spectators.
Newsom said, “We expect if we hold our rate of transmission… if we hold the positivity rates down, we continue to justice to the hospitalization ICU numbers, we’ll be making announcements statewide, not just the regional variances that would all for retail not just to be picked up, in-store retail to be loosened up. In addition to that sporting events, or pro sports in a week or so in June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions, can also begin to move forward and another number of sectors of our economy will begin to open up again if we hold up these trend lines.”
Major League Baseball says the health of players and staff will guide decision making as it prepares for the possibility of playing baseball.