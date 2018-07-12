Sports camp incorporates S.T.E.M. curriculum into lessons

TGA PREMIER Sports incorporates STEM curriculum into sports. They teach kids about the science behind the games using the scientific method.
The goal is to help kids improve their game and think about potential careers in the future.
“Some kids are going to take it and [say] it would be pretty cool to get a job that was related to golf. Or I could create equipment or I could work on different technology behind the game,” said
Jeremiah Paladino, TGA Premier Sports chapter director.
This is the fourth year the program has been around in the Rogue Valley.
For the kids, they say it’s a fun interactive way of learning.
“It’s not just like you’re sitting in a classroom like, ‘OK write this down,’ its just out here you’re having fun. But you are also learning different skills, and it’s making learning more fun,” said Cole Schiffer
For more information about classes during the summer or after school classes, click here.