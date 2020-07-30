Home
Former SOU football player cut from pro team

A former SOU kicker who was arrested for hit and run last month is being officially released by the New York Giants.
The team announced it cut Aldrick Rosas this week.
The former pro bowl kicker was under contract for this upcoming season for 3 million dollars.
He was arrested on June 15th in his hometown of Chico, California… after police say he ran
A red light, causing a car accident, and then ran away from the scene.

