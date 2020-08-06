Home
No Oregon high school sports in 2020

No Oregon high school sports in 2020

Sports
There will be no high school sports in Oregon for the remainder of this year.
The Oregon school activities association, or OSAA, announced the decision to postpone high school sports until 2021.
It decided that three distinct sports seasons will be played from January to June of next year.
Winter activities will take place this January and February.
Fall sports will be moved to March and April, and spring sports will be played in May and June.
The association also decided to lift the restriction on out-of-season coaching activities during the fall.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »