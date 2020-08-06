No Oregon high school sports in 2020

The Oregon school activities association, or OSAA, announced the decision to postpone high school sports until 2021.
It decided that three distinct sports seasons will be played from January to June of next year.
Winter activities will take place this January and February.
Fall sports will be moved to March and April, and spring sports will be played in May and June.
The association also decided to lift the restriction on out-of-season coaching activities during the fall.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.