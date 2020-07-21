SOU Football 2020 season in jeopardy

NBC5 News told you last week Southern Oregon University fall sports will not play in 2020.
But one team, that doesn’t play in the Cascade Conference, may play fall sports.
SOU Football plays in the Frontier Conference and it’s season is still in question.
Head football coach Charlie Hall says he’s a team player…. In more ways than just one.
He says how passionate he is about the success of SOU athletics… Not just those who play in the football stadium.
“There’s a way to do the right thing and still be safe and we’re trying to do that as best we can”, he says.
The 2020 SOU football season is hanging in the balance.
Hall says its more about the school than any one sport individually.
“We cant have a frontier football season and not have a cascade volleyball season on the same campus. That doesn’t bode well for the families and parents that are interested in why we’re doing what we’re doing. ”
SOU fall sports won’t play as scheduled following the conference’s announcement to postpone last week.
The frontier conference may delay football, but won’t vote until next week.
Hall says he’s planning for a major delay but looking at the uncertainty with a glass half full approach.
“Who knows… Maybe we will play other north west teams that we don’t usually get to play just so we can put together an experience call the 2020 football season”
The Raiders are currently scheduled to begin their season on September 12th.
The Frontier Conference is making a decision on Monday, July 27th.
NBC5 News will continue following this developing story.
