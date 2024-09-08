SOU Raiders start the season with a win

ASHLAND, Ore. – The SOU Raiders football team was back in action on Saturday, hosting the Lincoln Oaklanders.

SOU’s defense was the deciding factor in the win, forcing a fumble and logging a 44-yard ‘pick six’ before halftime.

Most of the Raiders production came from the ground game as they recorded 4 touchdowns on 195 rushing yards. Running backs Isaiah Hidalgo and Gunner Yates both had a pair each.

Quarterback Blake Asciutto completed 10 of his 18 attempts finishing with 116 yards and one touchdown.

And good news for Raiders fans as they won 46 to 7. It is the programs 4ooth win.

The Raiders will travel to Redding, California next week to face off against the Simpson Red Hawks. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 pm.

