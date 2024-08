Taylor Owen produces and anchors NBC5 News Your Place @7. The Orange County, California native graduated from Utah Valley University with a degree in English Literature. Taylor knew she wanted to live in the Pacific Northwest and moved to Southern Oregon after graduation. Taylor started at NBC5 as a receptionist. Soon, however, her writing and organizational skills were noticed, launching her new career in journalism. In her spare time, Taylor has her nose in a good book. She loves the classics.