Springfield man arrested in Douglas County for drug possession

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested after being found with drugs and guns in Douglas County.

Investigators said on the evening of Tuesday, March 15, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team detained 40-year-old Dustin Iseli of Springfield at the Rice Hill truck stop.

During a search of Iseli’s vehicle, detectives reportedly found a pound of methamphetamine, 127 grams of suspected heroin, 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 13 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and two loaded handguns.

Iseli, a convicted felon, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail for numerous drug and firearm-related charges.