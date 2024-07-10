Sprinkler system helps contain fire at Roseburg Forest Products in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Firefighters with the Medford Fire Department put out a small fire that sparked at Roseburg Forest Products Tuesday evening.

According to MFD, the fire, which was burning above a small office space, was largely contained by the sprinkler system inside the building.

In a Facebook post, the department said, “had the sprinkler system not been in place, the fire would have been much larger by the time crews arrived on scene. We want to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of maintaining fire protection systems in buildings.”

No one was injured and the cause is being investigated.