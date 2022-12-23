‘St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Church’ opens to public in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A new church is opening to the public in Rogue River this weekend.

The St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Church will hold it’s first service on Christmas Day.

It took eight years to build.

The church said it paid for each phase of the project as it was being built, instead of going into debt.

According to the church, it’s become a must stop, even before it finished, for those traveling on I-5.

“They would just hit that next exit and turn around and they were very, very interested in this church,” Father Joshua Cardoza said. “They would stop and say what is this and they’re taking pictures in front of it around the building, just memorized by this architecture and this beautiful church.”

Right now, the church has around 40 members.

Although the church isn’t fully complete ye, it’s ready to hold services.

The Christmas day service will begin at 10 a.m..