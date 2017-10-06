St. Mary’s HS awarded ‘Oregonian Cup’

Medford, Ore — Every year an award is given to the school in Oregon that best embodies sportsmanship and academics.
For 7 of the last 11 years that school has been right here in Southern Oregon.
At a special assembly the “Oregonian Cup” was given to students at St. Mary’s High School in Medford.
The award is given by the Oregon School Activities Association for excellence in athletics, academics and activities.
“The people here are awesome and they support each other and the coaches are awesome they make us want to do better things and they help us with life,” said James Arevalos, a Senior at St. Mary’s.
10 of St. Mary’s teams finished in the top 5 for academic all-state standings.