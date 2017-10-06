Home
St. Mary’s HS awarded ‘Oregonian Cup’

St. Mary’s HS awarded ‘Oregonian Cup’

Local News Top Stories

Medford, Ore — Every year an award is given to the school in Oregon that best embodies sportsmanship and academics.

For 7 of the last 11 years that school has been right here in Southern Oregon.

At a special assembly the “Oregonian Cup” was given to students at St. Mary’s High School in Medford.

The award is given by the Oregon School Activities Association for excellence in athletics, academics and activities.

“The people here are awesome and they support each other and the coaches are awesome they make us want to do better things and they help us with life,” said James Arevalos, a Senior at St. Mary’s.

10 of St. Mary’s teams finished in the top 5 for academic all-state standings.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics