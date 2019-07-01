Stabbing in Klamath Falls, victim in critical condition

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to the 600 block of Main Street Saturday night after receiving a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with knife wounds. The victim was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center for treatment where he is listed in critical condition.
During the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause for the arrest of 27-year-old Stephen Michael Johnson. Officers determined Johnson had pulled out a knife and stabbed the male victim after a verbal argument turned physical in the 500 block of Main Street. The investigation revealed Johnson and the victim have had an ongoing conflict for a number of months.
Stephen Michael Johnson was taken into custody without incident by the Klamath Falls Police Department and lodged at the Klamath County Jail on the listed charges.
This incident remains under investigation. If you have information regarding this case please contact Detective Corporal Ed Foreman with the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336. Anonymous information can be left at the Klamath Falls Police Tip Line number 541-883-5334.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.