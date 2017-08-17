Stabbing investigation underway, no suspects in custody

DORRIS, Cal. –The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department is looking for one, possibly two people, in a case of attempted murder.
Authorities say a woman called 911 saying her son was stabbed in the chest. It happened on California St. in Dorris.
The Sheriff’s Department says a man and woman wearing a hat with feathers left the scene in a silver, 4 door Pontiac.
If you have information call the Siskiyou County Dispatch Center at (530)841-2900.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.
Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.
After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.
She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.
Leave a Comment: