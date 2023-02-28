Officer-involved shooting reported at Roseburg warming shelter

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said there was a reported stabbing incident and officer-involved shooting at a Roseburg warming shelter that happened Tuesday morning.

DCSO released the following statement at 7:58 a.m. on February 28:

A disturbance at the Roseburg Senior Center, which was being utilized as a temporary warming center for the night, resulted in an officer involved shooting early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 12:45 a.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple reports of a disturbance at the Roseburg Senior Center where several individuals had been stabbed by a male who was utilizing the warming center. Officers from the Roseburg Police Department responded to the scene. A male suspect, whose identity is being withheld at this time, refused to comply with officer’s directives and attempts to de-escalate the situation and the use of non-lethal levels of force. Ultimately, an officer utilized lethal force against the subject who died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave in keeping with the involved agency’s policy.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and is investigating the incident, with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assigned as the lead investigating agency for the officer involved shooting. The Roseburg Police Department is investigating the assaults against those utilizing the warming center.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.