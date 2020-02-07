Stabbing under investigation in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – Police in Coos Bay are investigating a reported stabbing.
The Coos Bay Police Department hasn’t released many details yet, but they did say the stabbing happened just before 4:08 p.m. Thursday in the area of Morrison Street.
The reported victim, a 49-year-old man, said he was stabbed by “another male,” officers said.
CBPD canvassed the area around the alleged crime and tried to find the suspect with K9 Odin, but they couldn’t find him. However, officers did find several pieces of evidence and believe they now know the identity of everyone involved.
Police said there is no ongoing risk to the public in connection with the incident and more information will be released as the investigation continues.