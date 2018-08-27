Stabbing under investigation in Prospect

PROSPECT, Ore. – A woman is behind bars after an argument turned violent Sunday afternoon.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said just before 1:00 p.m. on August 26, 21-year-old Melissa Renea Peck began arguing with another woman outside of the Prospect branch of the Jackson County Library, which was closed at the time. They were reportedly fighting about their romantic involvement with the same man when Peck stabbed the other woman in the chest with a knife.
Peck fled the scene and the woman who was stabbed went to a nearby residence for help. She was later taken to a Medford hospital by helicopter.
Eventually, deputies said they found Peck near the scene of the stabbing and took her into custody. She was not injured.
JCSO said Peck was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for assault in the first degree. She already had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court to face charges of menacing, harassment, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to police and resisting arrest.
24-year-old Lehman Louis Adams III was also arrested in connection with this case. He had an outstanding warrant and a contempt of court charge for violating a no-contact release agreement.
Investigators believe there may be other people who have not been contacted by police in regards to this case. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-774-8333 and refer to case number 18-17958.