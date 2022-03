MEDFORD, Ore. – Police said one person died after a reported stabbing at a Medford karaoke lounge.

Police said at about 1:47 Tuesday morning, officers responded to a stabbing outside of Rumors Lounge on North Riverside Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Brittany L. Lovrovich unresponsive, suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. She did not survive.

Officers did not mention if there were any suspects.

No further information was released by Medford police.