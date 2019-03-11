Stage set for new budget battle in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump’s new 2020 budget proposal is reviving an old fight over border wall funding.
The president is asking Congress for $8.6 billion to build the wall. That’s almost three billion more than the $5.7 billion demand that led to the longest government shutdown in history.
“The president was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government without getting his wall. The same thing will repeat itself if he tries this again,” Senator Chuck Schumer said in response to the spending proposal.
Lawmakers have until the end of September to pass a budget. This budget draft, likely dead on arrival, is more of a White House wish list that never gets passed as printed, but it does lay out the president’s priorities.
It calls for a $750 billion increase to defense spending, and nearly $2.7 trillion in cuts to other areas, including environmental protection and Medicaid.
