Stage set for next Democratic presidential debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (NBC) – We are just hours away from a dozen Democratic candidates hitting the stage in Ohio.
The arena for CNN and the New York Times Democratic Presidential Debate is nearly finished.
Tuesday’s debate comes on the heels of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump making it a hot topic for all candidates.
All eyes will be glued to former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren as both come into the debate as frontrunners.
Senator Bernie Sanders sits third in the polls. This will be his first appearance since suffering a heart attack.
The debate begins at 8:00 p.m. EST from the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.