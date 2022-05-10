Standing Stone Brewery announces permanent closure

ASHLAND, Ore. – An iconic Rogue Valley restaurant is closing its doors, permanently.

Standing Stone Brewery announced Tuesday that after 26 years, the Ashland brewpub is shutting down. The last day of operation will be Sunday, May 29.

A press release about the closure stated, “As the years have passed, the challenges faced by the community and SSBC have evolved dramatically. Two years of intense smoke in 2018 and 2019 brought about significant declines in tourism throughout the Rogue Valley, negatively affecting local businesses. Coupled with the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic in early 2020, the company sought ways to maintain enough revenue to keep the doors open. In September 2020, the Almeda Fire then blazed through the local communities of Ashland, Talent and Phoenix over Labor Day Weekend, leaving an emotionally taxed community and a severe workforce housing shortage in its wake.”

All of these factors reportedly combined to make the challenges for Standing Stone “nearly insurmountable.”

The brewery will hold a special farewell celebration on the 29th with $3 pints, priced as they were when it opened in 1996.