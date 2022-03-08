Standing Stone Brewing Company to donate next Wednesday’s profits to help feed Ukrainian refugees

ASHLAND, Ore. – Standing Stone Brewing Company announced they’re donating an entire day’s profit to help feed Ukrainian refugees.

“This is the largest refugee crisis since World War II,” said SSBC Board President Carole Richner. “We, as owners of SSBC, feel compelled to do something to help.”

All profits from sales made on Wednesday, March 16 will go directly to the non-profit organization World Central Kitchen, which is currently providing meals at Ukraine’s border with Poland.

Restaurant Manager Elisha Lewis said, “We hope to see as many patrons next Wednesday as possible. In joining us that day, guests are helping us to make a greater financial contribution to WCK. We realize we are so very lucky to live in a country safe from the chaos of war and hope our efforts will give some comfort, however small, to those in need.”