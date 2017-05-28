Home
Standing Together, Standing Strong Boatnik parade

Standing Together, Standing Strong Boatnik parade

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

  Grants Pass, Ore,. — Of course, the Boatnik festival all kicked off this morning with a parade down 6th Street.

 More than 80 entries were in the parade – from several school bands to the Josephine County bus system.

Of course every float entered was giving away freebies to spectators, kids watching received candy like it was halloween!

“All the floats, yeah? And all the cars, and candy.” said Adrian Valencia.

“The floats and the candy!” said Quinton Escobar.

This year’s theme is standing together, standing strong.

 The grand marshal was retired Air Force Major Drury Wood, a Korean War Veteran.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics