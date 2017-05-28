Standing Together, Standing Strong Boatnik parade

Grants Pass, Ore,. — Of course, the Boatnik festival all kicked off this morning with a parade down 6th Street.
More than 80 entries were in the parade – from several school bands to the Josephine County bus system.
Of course every float entered was giving away freebies to spectators, kids watching received candy like it was halloween!
“All the floats, yeah? And all the cars, and candy.” said Adrian Valencia.
“The floats and the candy!” said Quinton Escobar.
This year’s theme is standing together, standing strong.
The grand marshal was retired Air Force Major Drury Wood, a Korean War Veteran.